iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 18,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

