Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

