Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 988,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Arcellx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.