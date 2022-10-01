Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 988,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.