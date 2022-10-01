Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

