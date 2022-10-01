Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW) Rises By 36.8%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHAW opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

