Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €197.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR VOW3 opened at €126.40 ($128.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.