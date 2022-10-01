Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €106.15 ($108.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €140.88 and a 200 day moving average of €151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.