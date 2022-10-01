The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €38.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.62 and a 200 day moving average of €32.95. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 12 month high of €54.54 ($55.65).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

