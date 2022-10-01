Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €63.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €63.10 ($64.39) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.28 ($45.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

