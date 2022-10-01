Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €178.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WCH stock opened at €106.15 ($108.32) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.