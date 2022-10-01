Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €65.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 5.0 %

SAX opened at €38.72 ($39.51) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.32 ($36.04) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.