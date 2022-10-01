NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.59. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.1% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,302,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

