AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 50.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 53.8% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

