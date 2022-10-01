Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €198.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €198.00 ($202.04) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of RI opened at €188.85 ($192.70) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €186.36.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

