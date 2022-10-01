Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €220.00 ($224.49) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

RI opened at €188.85 ($192.70) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €186.36.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

