StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to “Buy”

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.19 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.85 and its 200 day moving average is $399.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.