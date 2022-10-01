StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to “Buy”

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.19 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.85 and its 200 day moving average is $399.79.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

