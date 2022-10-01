StockNews.com Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

