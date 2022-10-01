Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

PSTG stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -456.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

