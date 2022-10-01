Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$3.75

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.