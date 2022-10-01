Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$3.75

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.
About Opsens
