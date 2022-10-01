Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

