LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €610.40 ($622.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €658.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €621.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

