Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

