Jonathan Moulds Purchases 100,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £73,000 ($88,206.86).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £217,500 ($262,808.12).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

LON:LIT opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Friday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.43.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

