Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Acquires £160,000 in Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) insider Tom Hickey bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($193,330.11).

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

KMR opened at GBX 391 ($4.72) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.02. The stock has a market cap of £371.15 million and a PE ratio of 317.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Kenmare Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.44).

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kenmare Resources

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.55) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

