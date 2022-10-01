Alison Goligher Purchases 3,000 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.6 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 888.80 ($10.74) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 961.80 ($11.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.27).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

