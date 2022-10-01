StockNews.com Downgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.88 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

