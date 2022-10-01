Michael O’Connell Acquires 3,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($11,744.80).
MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance
Shares of MSI stock opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of £51.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,063.33.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.