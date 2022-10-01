Michael O’Connell Acquires 3,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($11,744.80).

Shares of MSI stock opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of £51.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,063.33.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

