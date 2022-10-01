Benoit Durteste Purchases 30,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Benoit Durteste purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £296,400 ($358,144.03).

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 982.80 ($11.88) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 937 ($11.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($30.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,346.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 523.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

