Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Insider Norman Crighton Buys 5,000 Shares

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) insider Norman Crighton acquired 5,000 shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950 ($5,981.15).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:HEIT opened at GBX 108.66 ($1.31) on Friday. Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.15.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

