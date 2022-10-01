Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $188.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.