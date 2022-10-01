Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,743,000 after buying an additional 489,194 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

