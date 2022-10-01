Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.43.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$24.07 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

