Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

