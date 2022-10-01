Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Acquires £5,197.50 in Stock

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) insider Georgina Field purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,197.50 ($6,280.21).
Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Up 2.1 %
LON:FCSS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.69) on Friday. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.77.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile
