StockNews.com Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Buy

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

DIN opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,465,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

