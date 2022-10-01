Stephanie Hazell Buys 3,392 Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 570 ($6.89) on Friday. Renew Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 562 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 683.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 681.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,284.09.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

