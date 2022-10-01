Stephanie Hazell Buys 3,392 Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74).
Renew Price Performance
Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 570 ($6.89) on Friday. Renew Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 562 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 683.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 681.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,284.09.
About Renew
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.