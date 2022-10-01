AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 107.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 186.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.