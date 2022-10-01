StockNews.com Downgrades Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Hold

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

