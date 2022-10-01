StockNews.com Downgrades Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Hold

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Shares of B stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.