The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.24.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

