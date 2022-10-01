StockNews.com Downgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Sell

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.19.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,892,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

