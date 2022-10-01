StockNews.com Downgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Sell

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
St. Joe Price Performance
Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.19.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
