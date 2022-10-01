Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of RCI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

