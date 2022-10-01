Brokers Set Expectations for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 508,612 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

