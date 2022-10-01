Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

