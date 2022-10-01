NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
NWF Group Stock Performance
NWF Group stock opened at GBX 246 ($2.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.06. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56.
About NWF Group
