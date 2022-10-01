Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $141.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

