Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $102.50

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,139,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

