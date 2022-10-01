Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $102.50

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
