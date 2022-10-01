Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Certara has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Certara by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

