10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $52.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

