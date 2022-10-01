Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 347.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

GRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grainger news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45). In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52). Also, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45).

Grainger Price Performance

Grainger Company Profile

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 229.40 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.60. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 216.80 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($3.91).

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.