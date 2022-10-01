Financial Review: LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) vs. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LianBio and Molecular Templates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A N/A -$196.30 million ($1.56) -1.28 Molecular Templates $38.70 million 1.09 -$83.01 million ($1.54) -0.49

Molecular Templates has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. LianBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75 Molecular Templates 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for LianBio and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LianBio presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,059.67%. Molecular Templates has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.93%. Given LianBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than Molecular Templates.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -50.62% -30.86% Molecular Templates -261.64% -164.68% -48.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of LianBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LianBio beats Molecular Templates on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT-5111, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma patients; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients. Its pipeline of ETBs in development for other targets, including CTLA-4, TIGIT, TROP2, BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

